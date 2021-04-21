More areas of Karachi’s Kemari district placed under micro smart lockdown

KARACHI: In an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus amid the third wave of the pandemic, the local administration has imposed a micro smart lockdown in various areas of Karachi’s Kemari district for two weeks.

According to a notification released by the deputy commissioner’s office, the micro smart lockdown will remain enforced until May 5 in three sub-divisions of Kemari district. Kemari, Baldia and Site have been put under the micro smart lockdown. The hotspots were identified by the district health officer (DHO).

As many as 10 coronavirus patients are present in the three notified sub-divisions of the district.

Wearing facemask has been declared mandatory by the local administration in the areas. Social gatherings will remain suspended in the area. The movement of people residing in areas under the smart lockdown shall be strictly restricted.

Pakistan records 100 Covid deaths, 4,084 infections in a day

The commercial activities in the areas will continue with complete compliance with the COVID-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The COVID-19 positive people will remain in quarantine at their homes, while the government will take every possible step to ensure the delivery of groceries.

