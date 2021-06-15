What do you get when you put a bunch of teen influencers with a penchant for storytelling in one room? Apparently, you can expect to get a web series out of it, but according to film and TV buffs on Twitter, they’d rather not!

Midsummer Chaos, a web series written and directed by Ahmed Sarym, a young aspiring filmmaker, stars young talent including Mustafa Babar, Khushal Khan, Mamia Shajaffar, Hiba Ajaz, Saman Ansari, Kamila Aazeen, Nael Aamir, Zainab Ejaz, and interestingly, Mehar Bano.

The first episode dropped on YouTube over the weekend and has since taken Pakistani Twitter by storm, and not in the best way; the 1:1 like to dislike ratio on YouTube is enough to tell you how the amateur production is being received.

While such harsh criticism of a teen production isn’t exactly constructive, Twitter has a way of taking content and having a meme-filled field day with it, and here are some of the best reactions to the show!

People called out the actors’ acting chops… or the lack thereof!

Me after watching midsummer chaos pic.twitter.com/dk9tzqwxLg — Z (@zeenaqviii) June 14, 2021

So relatable! *not*

This scene from Midsummer Chaos tho pic.twitter.com/DEVZm7CJrv — “Sameer yaar” (@hifzakhann) June 15, 2021

In a hilarious parallel, a user compared Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s controversial engagement after-party with the Midsummer Chaos’… well, chaos!

Midsummer chaos new episode is out https://t.co/hQ1r731z3i — 🥀 (@hxllwithit) June 14, 2021

That’s not all. Parallels between MC and Midsommar were also drawn and not the good kind.

midsummer chaos almost becomes midsOmmar when you look at the knife they used to cut the cake in the first sequence. — آزاد فلسطین🇵🇸 (@fay_alif) June 14, 2021

midsummer chaos memes will be my 13th reason — dad⛓ (@idkgul) June 15, 2021

this basically sums up midsummer chaos 🥱 pic.twitter.com/1ZziG6NVhV — sara ka sara (@nonotadha) June 13, 2021

Maybe the real midsummer chaos was the timeline after everyone watched it — bread catcher (@forabitt) June 14, 2021

Cast-member Mustafa Babar also responded to the less-than-favorable response to the series, taking to Twitter to write, “Honestly I’m proud of Midsummer chaos. It’s my first proper acting project and I have a long way to go; with limited resources, we did our best.”

Honestly I'm proud of Midsummer chaos. Its my first proper acting project and i have a long way to go; with limited resources we did our best . @SarymAhmed Proud of you ❤️. Im soo excited for other episodes to come 🥂 (coming every week) — Mustafa Babar (@MustafaBabarr) June 14, 2021

You can find the first episode on the YouTube channel Qissa Nagri.

