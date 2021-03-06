PML-N fields Miftah Ismail following Faisal Vawda’s resignation from NA-249

KARACHI: After Federal Minister Faisal Vawda tendered his resignation from the National Assembly seat (NA-245), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to field former finance minister Miftah Ismail for expected by-polls on NA seat from Karachi.

Sources within the party have confirmed that Miftah Ismail will be PML-N’s candidate from the NA-249 Karachi seat. The PML-N candidate will be a joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The ECP has yet to announce his decision regarding Vawda’s disqualification and holding of by-polls in the constituency.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday declared that it could not disqualify Federal Minister for Water Resource Faisal Vawda after his resignation from the National Assembly seat.

The court has, however, directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide the matter of submission of an allegedly false affidavit by Vawda along with his nomination papers for the July 2018 polls.

Read More: Faisal Vawda quits MNA seat after casting Senate Vote

An IHC single judge bench presided over by Justice Aamer Farooq, issued on Wednesday a 13-page order after hearing a petition seeking disqualification of Vawda for allegedly lying about his dual nationality in his nomination papers.

Vawda had won the 2018 general election from Karachi’s NA-249 constituency. His opponent was PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

