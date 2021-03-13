ISLAMABAD: As many as eight candidates have received nomination papers to context NA-249 Karachi by-polls, scheduled to take place on April 29, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader, Miftah Ismail and Pakistan People’s Party Sindh President Nisar Khuhro along with six other candidates have received nomination papers from the Returning Officer (RO).

The supreme electoral body of the country has slapped a ban on transfers and postings of the government officials in the constituency, while the announcement of development schemes is also prohibited.

The ECP has issued a public notice, asking candidates intending to contest the by-election on a National Assembly seat (NA-249) in Karachi to submit their nomination papers.

According to the notice, candidates can submit their papers from March 13 to March 17, following which a final list of candidates will be unveiled. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted on March 25 while appeals against rejection or acceptance of papers could be filed on March 29 and a decision on these would be announced on April 6.

Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers until April 7 and the election symbol will be allotted on April 8. Polling for the by-election will be held on April 29.

The NA-249 seat fell vacant after PTI leader Faisal Vawda resigned as member of the lower house of Parliament to contest elections for Senate.

