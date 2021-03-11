ECP announces schedule for by-election in NA-249 Karachi

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has unveiled the schedule of by-elections in the NA-249 constituency of Karachi which was vacated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda after winning the Senate polls, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The by-elections in the NA-249 Karachi constituency will be held on April 29. According to the ECP spokesperson, the nomination papers will be accepted from March 13 to 17.

Federal Minister of Water Resources Faisal Vawda had tendered his resignation from the National Assembly after casting his vote in the Senate election on March 3.

Read: Cabinet Division de-notifies Faisal Vawda as federal minister

After Federal Minister Faisal Vawda tendered his resignation from the National Assembly seat (NA-245), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had decided to field former finance minister Miftah Ismail for expected by-polls on NA seat from Karachi. The PML-N candidate will be a joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Earlier on Wednesday, The ECP had turned down the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition seeking disqualification of Senator-elect Yousaf Raza Gilani and issued the notification for induction of newly elected Senators to the Upper House.

As per details, the ECP had announced victory notifications of all 48 senators, including PTI’s Faisal Vawda and PPP’s Yousaf Raza Gilani.

