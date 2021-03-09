Cabinet Division de-notifies Faisal Vawda as federal minister

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division has de-notified Faisal Vawda as the federal minister after he tendered his resignation from the membership of the National Assembly (NA), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A notification has been issued by the Cabinet Division for de-notifying Faisal Vawda as the Federal Minister for Water Resources.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker had resigned from the National Assembly on March 3, whereas, the relevant notification was issued by the NA Secretariat on March 6.

Read: PML-N fields Miftah Ismail following Faisal Vawda’s resignation

Faisal Vawda had won the Senate general seat elections on March 3 in which the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the largest party in the Upper House. He resigned from the NA membership after casting his vote in the Senate polls.

The PTI–backed candidates had won 10 out of total of 12 seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), five from Punjab (unopposed), two from Sindh, and one Senate seat from Islamabad, according to un0fficial results.

Comments

comments