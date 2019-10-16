Flour mill owner nabbed in fake cheque case

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday booked a flour mill owner in a fraud case in Sukkur, ARY News reported.

NAB sources revealed that the mill owner, Parshotam, had bought 25,000 bags of wheat form Sindh Food Department on deferred payments and fraudulently submitted fake cheques for the amount.

It is pertinent to mention here that his fraud was surfaced when the officials tried to cash the cheques. The anti-graft watchdog registered a case against the suspect and started investigations.

Earlier on June 17, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had taken three individuals under custody allegedly involved in Fake Accounts Case.

Those detained include, Tando Kazim Ali who was being revealed as a finance manager of a sugar mill along with Faisal and AmanUllah. Embezzlement charges against Kazim had revealed that approximately Rs.846 million were embezzled by the accused in collusion with the Omni Group.

