SADIQABAD: The clamp of bogie no 10 of the ill-fated Millat Express was already broken, revealed an injured of the deadly train crash that claimed at least 50 lives in Ghotki on early Monday morning.

A passenger, traveling in the Millat Express train stated that the clamp of bogie no 10 was broken and the railways’ administration despite being informed about the fault ignored to repair it properly.

“Clamp was already broken and the railway staff at Karachi’s Cant station was informed but they repaired it temporarily that caused the deadly crash,” an eyewitness of said.

He said when the train reached near Reti, the bogie derailed after a shock and later Sir Syed Express hit the train.

The death toll in a collision between Sir Syed Express and Millat Express has jumped to 50, while 70 others are injured.

Earlier, the driver of Sir Syed Express train, Aijaz Shah said he was rescued by the local after two hours of the collision with out-of-order Millat Express near between Reti and Daharki.

Detailing the train incident, the engine driver said the train was running at its normal speed after leaving Reti station and later he suddenly saw the derailed bogies of Millat Express train at the track.

Due to the short distance the train rams into the derailed bogies of Millat Express.

