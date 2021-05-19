Minal Khan has said yes to beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram!

The couple, who went public with their romance in November of 2020, took to Instagram to share the news of their engagement with their fans and followers, uploading heartwarming pictures from the occasion.

“Here is to forever. To the love of my life you’re the easiest yes I’ve ever said!” Minal Khan wrote, addressing her fiance.

Ahsan, on the other hand, also posted pictures with his lady love, writing, “I promise to love you till my last breath!”

The Jalan star was seen in a Zara Shahjahan outfit from her latest Eid edit, with Ahsan cutting a sharp look in a traditional black kurta pajama.

Here’s extending our heartiest prayers to the couple!

