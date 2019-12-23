Minal Khan shares niece’s picture and it’s adorable!

Pakistani actors Minal Khan and Aiman Khan shared some family photos recently showing us how the weekend is done. The sisters spent some quality time with their mother.

But what caught our attention is 4-month-old Amal’s photographs which are the cutest thing you will see on the internet today.

People showered love on the adorable photographs and were quick to point out that Aiman’s daughter has coloured eyes.

Aiman and Muneeb Butt were blessed with a baby girl on August 30. Butt took to Instagram to announce the birth of their daughter Amal.

The Khan sisters also struck a pose with their mother.

The sisters show us how Sunday is done right – soaking up some sun in winters and chatting.

