Minister cuts 3,000-pound cake to celebrate Independence Day

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Friday cut a cake weighing 3,000 pounds to celebrate the country’s 73rd Independence Day, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the 60 feet long and 15 feet wide cake was cut during a ceremony at Khyber Takia area of Khyber district.

Addressing the cake cutting ceremony, Noorul Haq Qadri said that the Muslims of sub-continent had rendered matchless sacrifices to establish an Islamic ideological country in the name of Pakistan, adding that they will spare no sacrifices in the defence of the motherland.

He said that Pakistan will stay safe till doomsday and added that all the conspiracies hatched against the country had failed by the grace of Allah.

Read More: Largest national flag in Sindh hoisted in Sukkur

Earlier today, Corps Commander Karachi Lt. General Humayun Aziz had attended the national flag hoisting ceremony, held here to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan.

In the ceremony in Sukkur, also attended by senior civil and Army officers, the largest national flag in Sindh had been hoisted. A large number of people from minorities had also attended the flag hoisting ceremony.

Corps Commander Karachi Lt. Gen. Humayun Aziz addressing the ceremony had said that the country had gained independence after sacrificing hundreds of thousands lives.

