Interior minister lauds FC Balochistan’s contributions, sacrifices     

QUETTA: Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Thursday appreciated the contributions and sacrifices of Frontier Corps Balochistan for elimination of menace of terrorism and street crimes in the province.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Headquarters of FC Balochistan in Quetta, Radio Pakistan reported.

On this occasion, the Interior Minister was given a comprehensive briefing about operational preparations made by the force for maintaining of peace in the province.

The minister also handed over sophisticated equipment to the bomb disposal squads of law enforcement agencies in connection of defusing the bombs.

Later, he laid down floral wreath on the monument of martyrs in Quetta Cantt.

President Alvi lauds services of FC Balochistan

Earlier on September 5, President Arif Alvi had written letters to the families of martyrs of Frontier Corps Balochistan (North and South) who embraced martyrdom while performing their duties.

The president in his letters had lauded the services and sacrifices of the martyred personnel in the war against terrorism

The valour and courage demonstrated by martyred personnel for the country’s safety and security made every Pakistani, including me [Arif Alvi], proud, read the letter.

