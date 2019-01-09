Interior ministry decides to take action against MQM’s founding chief

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has decided to take immediate steps for the extradition of the founder chief of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the government of Pakistan will contact with the United Kingdom, to take action against the MQM’s founding chief, who has been living in self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom since 1992.

According to the sources privy to the development, involvement of MQM founder is being sensed in the killing of former MNA Ali Raza Abidi.

“The record of over 200 cases against him [MQM founder chief] will be sent to the United Kingdom (UK).

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MNA Ali Raza Abidi was gunned down late night on December 25 outside his residence in DHA area of the metropolis.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed that two unidentified assailants chased Abidi and when the politician stopped his vehicle in front of his residence, in Khayaban-e-Ittehad locality, one of the assailants opened fire on Abidi and managed to escape from the scene.

So far the leaders of MQM-Pakistan Dr Farooq Sattar and Amir Khan have appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing into the assassination of MQM’s former lawmaker.

