A 16-year-old boy executed a killing bid of his family members spanning over five hours as he succeeded in shooting dead his mother and two siblings and injuring his brother and father.

Documents revealed the entire horrific episode, saying that the boy stayed at home 0n January 17, waiting for one by one for his targets- all family members- to come home.

It said that CJ’s mother, Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, 52, and sister, 12-year-old Milan, arrived home from school at about 1:00 pm and were shot both multiple times in the head and upper body.

An hour later, 15-year-old Alexis, arrived home and was shot multiple times in the head and upper body.

The documents revealed that CJ Haynie waited three hours for his brother, Mattew, 14 and shot him in the head. The father Colin Haynie arrived five hours after the first killing and was shot in the leg from the minor son as both struggled over the gun.

The father was also quoted by the report asking his son to spare him as his killing would annoy the mother. To this, the CJ Hayne responded that he had already killed the mother and siblings.

The father and an injured son were shifted to a hospital after a neighbor visited the house to return something he had borrowed before only to spot the injured lying. He later called the police and emergency services, who nabbed the minor child and shifted injured to the hospital.

“This happened over a five hour period, piece by piece by piece by piece. This wasn’t one horrific act all occurring in one minute,” said Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead, who added this did not appear to be a case of “I snapped.”

Colin Jeffery “CJ” Haynie was formally charged in Tooele County’s 3rd District Court with four counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder, and five counts of discharge of a firearm. All of the charges are first-degree felonies that could lead to life imprisonment.

The investigators are yet to know about the motive of the killings as CJ Haynie had not been cooperative with detectives. His father who survived the assassination bid as also unable to talk to the authorities.

