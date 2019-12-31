Son kills aged-mother over constant illness 

A son fed up with constant illness of his 62-year-old mother, allegedly hit her with a rod to kill the aged woman.

The incident was reported in Palghar district of the India’s Maharashtra state.

According to a report registered with the police authorities, the man identified as 30-year-old Jaiprakash Dhibhi allegedly hit his mother with an iron rod while she was preparing food in the kitchen. The aged woman identified as Chandrawati, died at the spot.

The younger son approached police over the act.

The accused also admitted of his guilt and said that his mother used to be always sick. He got fed up of it and killed her to give her ‘mukti’ (liberation from sufferings of life).

The police has shifted the body to a hospital for fulfilling medico-legal formalities while the son was charged for intentionally killing any person under penal laws.

