Teenager kills mother, father tries to cover up murder

An Arkansas teen has been charged with killing his mother, and his father is also in jail for trying to cover up his crime, ARY News reported on Friday.

Carson Glover, 19, was arrested on a single count of capital murder in the death of Sonya Glover, 54.

Read More: Passenger dies mid-flight after feeling sick

His father, William Gregory Glover, 55, was jailed the day before, he was charged with trying to meddle with the prosecution, according to jail records.

William Glover told police officers that he found his wife lying in a pool of her own blood, he insisted that he did not know what happened.

Read More: Indian inspector investigating fraud case arrested for bribery

The report does not list a cause of death.

The Glovers were married for 34 years. According to Sonya Glover’s Facebook page, the couple had four children and at least two grandchildren. Carson was the youngest child of the four.

Comments

comments