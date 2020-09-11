KARACHI: In yet another incident of harassment, an 11-year-old boy was on Friday sexually abused by a mobile shopkeeper in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

The medical report has also confirmed allegations of sexual assault as police have lodged a case against the mobile shop keeper for his alleged role in the rape incident.

The shopkeeper has fled from the scene after being named in the FIR for alleged sexual abuse.

The boy according to the family statement went to a nearby shop and returned in a compromised state. Upon inquiring, it was divulged that the boy was assaulted by the mobile shop owner in Gizri area, police confirmed.

The boy was set for a medico-legal after the complaints were made to the police and after the medical test, the Medico-Legal Officer confirmed that the boy was raped by the shopkeeper. Police have lodged the case against the culprit, however, according to the police, he is at large.

In another news, a differently-abled girl in Multan was allegedly gang-raped by two suspects who broke into her house late night on Friday but the police have yet to lodge FIR.

Read: Differently-abled girl gang-raped in Multan, Police impedes FIR

According to the reports, the girl said in her statement that the two men broke into her house in Mouza Sahi Chawan area of Multan, late into the night and assaulted her before they gang-raped her.

The police have yet to lodge the first information report of the case and said it awaited the probe report before proceeding in the case.

Locals in the neighborhood staged a protest against the ‘callous’ behaviour of the police and demand FIR be lodged immediately.

