Minor girl falls prey to kite string in Sheikhupura

LAHORE: A seven-year-old girl died after his throat was slit by a glass-coated kite string in Sheikhupura on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the minor girl was riding a motorbike with her father when her neck was slit by a kite string in Ferozewala area of Sheikhupura.

She was rushed to the hospital where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. Police have registered a case into the incident and launched investigations.

Earlier on October 23, a man had died after his throat was slit by a kite string near Abdullah government college, North Nazimabad.

According to police, a citizen, resident of North Nazimabad was on his way on a bike when a kite string had fallen on him, slitting his throat. The local police had reached the spot and shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed hospital for an autopsy.

The IG Sindh had also taken notice of the incident.

