Minor girl drowns in Karachi nullah, rescue operation underway   

KARACHI: A three-and-a-half-year-old girl on Saturday drowned in a nullah near Valika Roundabout in Site Area locality of the city as rescue efforts are underway to search her, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the latest updates, the incident occurred in the afternoon and so far the concerned authorities have not reached the spot to begin rescue work.

The father of the girl, Azmat Khan said that Noor Fatima was playing with her sibling when she drowned in a nearby nullah at around 3:00 pm.

“The swimmers from rescue authorities began the operation to find out the girl but all efforts have currently proved futile,” the police said adding that they had conveyed the incident to all concerned authorities.

In another incident of drowning in the city in September 2019, at least three minor children drowned in stagnant rainwater in Qasim Goth near the Gaddani area of the city on Tuesday.

Read More: Five people drowned in Hub stream in Karachi

Two brothers, 10-year Inayat, 8-year-old Aslam and their sister Robina,12-year-old fell into a pool of water.

Dead bodies were shifted to Gaddani hospital for autopsy and then handed over to the heirs, said the rescue officials.

Comments

comments