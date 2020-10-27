Family claims abduction as minor Karachi girl goes missing

KARACHI: A five-year-old girl from Surjani Town of Central Karachi went missing the previous day without a trace from near her house prompting her family to approach police, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The minor girl, namely Urwa, according to her family statement to police, had gone missing on Monday and there has not been any trace of her ever since.

Family of the ‘abducted’ 5-year-old said to police an unknown man picked her up from around the residence and took her along with him to an unknown place.

Police having registered family’s claims lodged an FIR into the case and have confirmed they are searching for the minor Urwa.

READ: Minor boy staying at hostel ‘raped by teacher’ in Punjab

It may be noted that separate to this incident, a 10-year-old boy staying at a Bahawalpur hostel was allegedly raped by a teacher two days ago.

According to police, the incident occurred in the suburb area of Ahmadpur Sharqia, a sub-division of the Bahawalpur district of Punjab, where a teacher is blamed for allegedly sexually assaulting a child at a hostel.

The police shifted the child to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) for medical examination besides also registering a case against the accused.

