Minor boy staying at hostel ‘raped by teacher’ in Punjab

BAHAWALPUR: A 10-year-old boy staying at a hostel was allegedly raped by a teacher in the Ahmadpur Sharqia sub-division of the Bahawalpur district in Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the incident occurred in the suburb area of Ahmadpur Sharqia, where a teacher is blamed for allegedly sexually assaulting a child at a hostel.

The police shifted the child to a tehsil headquarters hospital (THQ) for a medical examination besides also registering a case against the accused.

Incidents of sexual assault with minor boys have been reported in the country during the past weeks besides action being launched by the authorities to curb such incidents.

On October 14, the police claimed to round up a racket involved in raping underage boys and girls at gunpoint in Jhelum area of Punjab province.

According to the police, a three-member racket was involved in raping underage boys and girls at gunpoint and was blackmailing them after recording their videos.

The arrests were made on the complaint of a rape-victim girl’s father.

All three members of the racket are residents of Dewan Huzori, said the police. Further investigation into the matter was underway.

