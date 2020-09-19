Eight-year-old boy allegedly raped in Okara

OKARA: An eight-year-old boy has been allegedly raped in an Okara’s suburban village Roshanabad 13/4L, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A complaint has been registered by the father of the minor boy in Cantt police station. District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Saeed Malik told media that the accused person, Shehbaz, will be arrested soon.

Earlier, a girl had committed suicide a day after being raped by a landlord in Bahawalpur district of Punjab province.

According to ARY News correspondent, the rape victim’s father had claimed that his daughter was raped by a landlord named Luqman within the precincts of Khairpur Tamewali police station of Bahawalpur District but police didn’t register a First Information Report (FIR) despite several attempts and requests by the family.

Read: Girl ‘raped for year on gun point’ in Gujranwala

He had maintained that his daughter consumed pesticide spray to commit suicide.

Tahira had written a suicide note to her father which read, “People will remember you for raising an honourable daughter who took her life upon denial of justice and you can now live with honour”

The suspect Luqman had allegedly raped Tahira a day ago in the fields near Khairpur Tamewali but when she and her father went to the local police station, the police impeded FIR and referred them to a police check-post.

