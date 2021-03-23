RAWALPINDI: In yet another incident of a minor child being subjected to rape in the country, a nine-year-old girl Zainab was found murdered after being sexually assaulted in Rawalpindi with her body being recovered from the neighbouring home, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, nine-year-old Zainab went out of her house to buy something from a shop in the Jhanda Chichi neighbourhood. “The family got worried after the girl did not return for over an hour, leading them to search for her,” they said adding that later her body was found from a neighbouring home.

قصور کے بعد راولپنڈی جھنڈا چیچی کے علاقے میں 9 سالہ زینب مبینہ زیادتی کا شکار پولیس نے مبینہ ملزم کو حراست میں لے لیا ہے تاہم بچی کے اہلخانہ اور دیگر اہل علاقہ نے تھانہ سول لائن کا گھیراو کرلیا ہے اور احتجاج جاری ہے۔۔۔#JusticeForZainab pic.twitter.com/UfIxpeKl4z — راشد خان( شیر جوان)👊 (@Ra_k786) March 23, 2021



The police said that they have arrested a man from the neighbouring home and shifted him to the police station over suspicions of his involvement in the horrific act.

“The child’s body bore torture marks and is being shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem in order to ascertain the sexual abuse and other charges,” they said.

زیادتی کے بعد قتل کی جانے والے جھنڈا چیچی کی نو سالہ زینب کے لواحقین اور اہل علاقہ تھانہ بچی کی لاش لے کر تھانہ سول لائنز کے باہر پہنچ گئے، تھانے کا گیٹ توڑ کر ملزم کو باہر نکالنے کی کوشش@RwpPolice @IGP_Punjab @ahsanpsp pic.twitter.com/vvSGNXpYjL — sajid sheikh (@sajidsheikh321) March 23, 2021



Meanwhile, the family and locals took to the street against the incident and demanded strict action against the suspect. The protestors staged a sit-in outside the Civil Lines police station where the suspect is being detained and tried to enter the premises, which was foiled by the cops deployed at the station.

Read More: Female student allegedly raped for seven months in Khairpur

Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab took notice of the rape and murder incident and sought a complete report regarding it from the RPO Rawalpindi besides also directing strict action against the suspect.

“The family of the victim should be ensured of a speedy justice in the matter,” he directed the local police.

Comments

comments