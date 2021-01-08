No trace into 5th day of minor going missing from Marwa’s neighborhood

KARACHI: Another minor to have gone missing without a trace since five days is feared to have been abducted from Essa Nagri nighbourhood where minor Mawra was found dumped after sexual abuse last year, ARY News reported Friday.

Minor Muzammil has gone missing from the same area where Mawra was seen last, police said as their search teams comb through the area trying not to leave any stone unturned to find a trace.

The police personnel adorning civil dresses have been assigned to search through the area including all the dumpsters and nullahs as well.

The case has been lodged with the Pir Ilahi Bux Police Station on the complaint of Muzammil’s father as it has been five days until now since the minor boy went missing.

READ: ‘Suspect’ has not confessed raping, killing minor girl: Karachi police

It may be noted that earlier in September, a five-year-old girl Marwah was found dead after going missing for three days and her posthumous medical examination exhibited morbid details of the disasters she had to suffer before her fatality.

Comments

comments