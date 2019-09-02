Minorities are not safe in India under Modi govt: PM Imran Khan

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that minorities living in India are not safe under the Modi government, who is following the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology, ARY News reported.

“Today RSS is victimising Muslims and Christians in India and later it will also be targeting Dalits and Sikhs,” said PM Khan while addressing International Sikh Convention in Lahore.

PM Khan said that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology was leading Modi government which is a big threat for minorities living in India. He said that RSS has a racist ideology, inspired by Hitler’s Nazism.

The prime minister said that Pakistan offered India several times to resolve the long-standing issue of Kashmir with dialogue as wars are not a solution to any dispute.

“Over 8 million people in occupied Kashmir are in siege for the last 27 days. It was my priority to establish good relations with India after coming into power, but unfortunately, India responded negatively on my offer,” said PM Khan.

“Kashmir conflict can be resolved through dialogue, war is not a solution to any problem,” PM Khan says, adding that Pakistan will give befitting response if India tries to impose war.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the Sikh community to address their visa issues including multiple journey visas. He further said that the government has introduced a new visa regime to promote tourism in the country.

In conclusion, PM Imran again warned the world that further escalation between Pakistan and India could lead to a nuclear war.

Since August 5, an unprecedented communications blockade and a strict curfew have been imposed in the occupied territory, cutting the region from the rest of the world and preventing contact within Kashmir and with the outside world for the 28th consecutive day today.

Due to severe blockade, a famine-like situation is emerging as people are facing a severe shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

