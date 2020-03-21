Two more minors fall victim to life-crippling poliovirus in Sindh

KARACHI: Two new polio cases were reported in Sindh on Saturday, taking the total number of such cases for the year 2020 to 11 in the province and 32 in Pakistan, according to the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for polio in Sindh.

In Ghotki district, a 12-month-old female has been affected by the crippling virus with weakness in her left leg while in Jacobabad district an 18-month-old male has been paralysed by the disease.

Last year 146 cases were reported, 12 cases were detected in the year 2018 and only eight cases in 2017

Earlier, on March 3, a new case of poliovirus was detected in a 3-year-old girl in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district.

The girl, who was diagnosed with the poliovirus, was previously administered polio vaccine during the anti-polio campaign.

This was the seventh polio case reported in Khyber district and 16th in the entire province.

The overall tally of polio cases across the country has reached 32.

