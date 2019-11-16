Mira Sethi did her own hair, makeup for California wedding

Actor and writer Mira Sethi who recently got married revealed that she opted to do her own hair and makeup on her wedding.

Taking to Instagram, she posted stunning photographs from the intimate wedding ceremony that took place in San Francisco, California with close friends and family in attendance. Mira shared how she achieved the look for her special day.

“I did my own makeup, scooped my hair into a ponytail, and married the love of my life,” she said.

The Silvatein actor also revealed that her beau turned up at the wedding with his nails painted in cyan.

“Two weeks before the wedding, at Burning Man, I painted love of life’s nails while love of life was asleep. Love of life woke up, looked at hand, smiled, and went on with his day. Two weeks later he strolled into wedding venue with these nails. I love him.”

Mira Sethi got engaged to Bilal Siddiqui in November last year and shared how they met in an endearing post.

Many celebrities including Ayesha Omar, Mahira Khan congratulated the actor.

Meanwhile, actor Adnan Malik’s endearing post for her friend won hearts. He said although he is cynical about the institution of marriage but Mira’s “is a rare example of how much positive change two people can bring into each other’s lives. I’ve seen Mira bloom so beautifully under his kind and thoughtful gaze.”

