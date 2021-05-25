Mirpurkhas bound Mehran Express escapes disaster near Tando Jam

HYDERABAD: Karachi to Mirpurkhas Mehran Express escapes disaster due to the train driver’s presence of mind after it was switched to the wrong track near Tando Jam, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The train driver instantly applied emergency brakes to save the train from a sure disaster when it moved on a closed railway track.

“A glitch in the switch system resulted in failure of timely changing the track of the Mehran Express,” sources said.

Pakistan Railways officials said that the Mirpurkhas bound train moved to the closed track by mistake. “Train driver immediately applied brakes and saved the train from a disaster,” they added.

The Pakistan Railways had resumed Mehran Express in December last year, which transport commuters between the port city of Karachi and Mirpurkhas.

The train used to run on the route before the suspension of railway operations in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

