Pakistan Railways to run special trains on Eidul Fitr

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways announced to run special trains on Eidul Fitr by following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In order to facilitate the nationals to spend Eid holidays with their relatives, the first special train will depart from Karachi to Lahore on May 7, whereas, two more special passenger trains will leave from Karachi to Lahore on May 9 and 11.

The PR management has also finalised arrangements for special trains between Karachi and Lahore on May 7 and 8. On the down track, a passenger train will leave for Karachi on May 11, whereas, another train will be run from Karachi to Rawalpindi on the same day.

Another special train will be run between Karachi and Multan on May 12.

The passengers of Karachi-Lahore Jinnah Express will be adjusted in Karakoram Express as the railway management has suspended Jinnah Express, Karachi Express, Pak-Business Express and Karachi-Islamabad Green Line Express.

According to the railway officials, the passengers having confirmed tickets of the suspended trains will be adjusted in other trains. They added that Sir Syed Express will run from Karachi to Islamabad en route Faisalabad and Lahore and the Green Line Express passengers will be adjusted.

The travellers from Jinnah and Pak-Business Express will be adjusted in Karakoram Express.

On May 2, the Pakistan Railways (PR) had announced to limit the operation of the passenger trains in wake of deadly Covid-19 third wave.

