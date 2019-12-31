Mishal Malik terms 2019 worst year for Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Mishal Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, has termed 2019 the worst year for Kashmiris, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Mishal Malik said that the lockdown imposed in occupied Kashmir on August 5 by the Indian occupation forces crossed 150 days.

She said that the New Delhi’s government was trying to change the demography of occupied Kashmir and added that India planned to build townships for hundreds of thousands of Hindus in the Muslim-majority territory.

Mishal Malik said that the Indian forces were committing grave human rights violations in the occupied valley, adding that all the Kashmiri leadership, including Yasin Malik, has been placed under house arrest.

She said that Indian government kept Yasin Malik in death cell.

Read More: World’s longest-ever curfew continued in Indian occupied Kashmir: Sirajul Haq

Earlier on December 22, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq had said that the longest-ever curfew in the history of the world is continued in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) after illegal suspension of its special status by New Delhi authorities.

Sirajul Haq had made the statement while addressing the participants of JI-led Kashmir March organised in the federal capital Islamabad. today.

He had said that the Kashmir March had become a beacon of hope for Kashmiris as thousands of people came out of their homes for supporting Kashmiris and gave a clear message to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to end the barbarism in IOJK.

Comments

comments