ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said on Sunday that the longest-ever curfew in the history of the world is continued in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) after illegal suspension of its special status by New Delhi authorities, ARY News reported.

Sirajul Haq made the statement while addressing the participants of JI-led Kashmir March organised in the federal capital Islamabad today.

He said that the Kashmir March has become a beacon of hope for Kashmiris as thousands of people came out of their homes for supporting Kashmiris and gave a clear message to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to end the barbarism in IOJK.

The JI Ameer urged the government for taking effective measures which could provide relief to Kashmiris facing atrocities in IOJK by the Indian authorities. He also paid tributes to Kashmiri martyrs and the people who had been turned blind due to pellet gun attacks by Indian troops.

“No power could separate us from Kashmir as Hurriyet leadership is still raising voice in favour of Pakistan despite facing Indian atrocities. At this time, more than 18,000 Kashmiri youth are detained and 14,000 women were raped in the occupied valley.”

“Modi is the murderer of 3,000 Muslims citizens belonging to Gujrat and he is also involved in martyrdom of Babri Mosque. Regardless of barbaric tactics by Indian troops, Kashmiris are still chanting slogan in favour of Pakistan amid the tensed situation when Srinagar is turned into jail like Guantanamo Bay detention camp.”

“Kashmiris are looking towards Pakistan and I have also urged the government in Senate to take solid steps for supporting the Kashmir’s freedom movement.”

Kashmir issue and inflation are bigger issues than the Pervez Musharraf’s penalty, he added. Haq asked the federal government to summon a joint session of all political parties, establishment of an international fund and empowerment of the legislative assembly of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to show its support towards Kashmiris.

