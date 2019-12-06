Sirajul Haq urges formulation of action plan on Kashmir issue

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has urged the government to formulate an action plan on Kashmir just like the authorities had made national consensus to fight terrorism, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sirajul Haq, while addressing the participants of Kashmir March, criticised that the silence of all political parties for Kashmir issue spread disappointment among the nation. He urged political parties to come on the same page for Kashmiris.

He said, “Politicians have disappointed Kashmiris. Prime Minister Imran Khan has kept silence so far despite making the announcement to give a roadmap after returning from the United Nations (UN). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now opening continuing atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir after imposition of curfew and other restrictions.”

The JI supremo urged the ruling government to envisage an action plan for Kashmir dispute.

Earlier on November 26, Jamaat-e-Islam Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq, had that JI will march towards the federal capital Islamabad on December 22 to raise voice for Kashmiris.

Sirajul Haq, in his latest statement to media, said that JI will organise a march to highlight the humanitarian crisis in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He slammed the New Delhi government over including Muzaffarabad and Gilgit into its political maps.

Haq had said he will lead a procession of hundreds of thousands of people towards Islamabad to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren and awake the rulers. He said processions from all nook and cranny of Punjab will head to the capital city.

He asked the workers to get ready for the December 22 march saying they would fight for Kashmir’s freedom till the last drop of their blood.

