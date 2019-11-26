Sirajul Haq says JI to march towards Islamabad over Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islam Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq, on Tuesday announced that JI will march towards the federal capital Islamabad on December 22 to raise voice for Kashmiris, ARY News reported.

Sirajul Haq, in his latest statement to media, said that JI will organise a march to highlight the humanitarian crisis in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He slammed the New Delhi government over including Muzaffarabad and Gilgit into its political maps.

The senator censured the ruling parties, saying that the political leadership of the country always engaged in making plans for running their personal businesses and factories instead of realising the national interests.

He criticised Sheikh Rasheed that the federal railways’ minister is making claims for getting satisfactory remarks from the premier and China over his performance despite the occurrence of hundreds of rail accidents.

The JI chief alleged that the government has failed to provide any relief to the 64 per cent youth of the country in its last 15 months except opening shelter houses. He was of the view that the present government did nothing but to take several U-turns.

He strongly criticised Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership, saying that the previous rulers didn’t even make a single hospital where its supremo, former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif can get medical treatment.

On November 24, the JI chief had said he will lead a procession of hundreds of thousands of people towards Islamabad to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren and awake the rulers. He said processions from all nook and cranny of Punjab will head to the capital city.

He asked the workers to get ready for the December 22 march saying they would fight for Kashmir’s freedom till the last drop of their blood.

