Missing 10-year-old boy found dead in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: The body of a 10-year-old boy, who went missing two days ago was found from Gambat, Khairpur, confirmed police on Thursday, ARY News reported.

As per police, the boy went missing from the area two days earlier, the parents lodged a complaint about his missing but his tortured body was found from the fields in the kacha area of Gambat.

Initial reports say that boy was strangled to death, said the police. The body has been moved to the hospital for legal formalities, while further investigation was underway in the case.

In July, last year, a 14-year-old boy was allegedly murdered after being raped in Khairpur. The body was recovered from a farm.

Police officials arrested the prime suspect over allegedly raping and murdering the teenage boy in Khairpur. According to police, the dead body of the victim was recovered after the locality was spotted by the detained suspect.

Police officials revealed that the boy was missing for the last 10 days and his relatives expressed suspicions for his abduction.

