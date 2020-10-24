‘Missing’ journalist Ali Imran Syed returns home

KARACHI: The news reporter of Geo News, Ali Imran Syed has returned to his home after almost a day-long disappearance since Friday, ARY News reported on Saturday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Earlier, the acting Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Arif Hanif arrived in at the residence of Ali Imran Syed along with Senior Superintendent Police Anti-Violent Crime Cell. The police officer met the family members of the missing journalist and assured them for his early recovery.

Moreover, the police officers also paid a visit to the crime scene.

A news reporter of Geo News, Ali Imran Syed, went missing in Karachi since Friday as his family reported that he went out of home yesterday’s evening and never returned.

Ali Imran Syed had reported the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (Retd) Safdar Awan in Karachi along with a CCTV footage.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have taken notice of the incident. Imran Ismail directed relevant authorities for taking measures for immediate recovery of the missing journalist.

Journalists’ associations across the country have also expressed concerns over the disappearance of Ali Imran.

A case was registered following the disappearance of Ali Imran at Sachal police station in Karachi over the complaint of his brother, Talib Rizvi. The case number 1006 was filed under kidnapping act against unidentified persons.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that the all relevant federal institutions have been directed to assist the Sindh government for the recovery of missing news reporter of Geo New Ali Imran.

Shibli Faraz said in a Twitter message that Sindh government and police department should utilise all resources and make full efforts for the recovery of missing journalist Ali Imran Syed, who is missing for more than 18 hours after getting disappeared from Karachi.

