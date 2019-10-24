RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said the execution plan of the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project has been submitted to the Planning Ministry for approval.

In a video message released on Thursday, the minister said that he has apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan about this achievement.

He said that PM Khan directed to complete the track as soon as possible.

Rasheed termed the event as a huge achievement in Pakistan’s history that after 14 years PC-1 of an 1800 kilometers long track at a cost of 9.2 billion dollars has been submitted for the approval.

Prior to his video message, the minister called on PM Khan at the Prime Minister House to brief him about the development.

ML-1 project is committed to upgrading the railways’ infrastructure to improve its efficiency, freight services and provide quality traveling facilities to commuters.

The railway line up-gradation project is the most important strategic project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

