Video of Indian MLA’s daughter who married lower caste Hindu goes viral
BAREILLY: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member Legislative Assembly (MLA) Rajesh Mishra’s daughter released two videos which went viral on Wednesday (yesterday) in which she is seen pleading for help from the police after marrying Dalit husband, ARY News reported.
Daughter of BJP MLA from Bareilly She fears for her life because her father opposes her love marriage with a lower caste manFull support to her 🙏
The video messages addressed to the local police chief Muniraj G, MLA Mishra’s daughter Sakshi, 23, and her husband Ajitesh Kumar alias Abhi, 29, have urged the law enforcement officials to provide them security in face of life threats and hire goons sent by the MLA after them.
She also claimed that their were threats to her life from her father, brother and an associate, and urged the Bareilly senior superintendent of police to extend security and a helping hand to help them out of the predicament.
Sakshi Misra has also appealed to the Member of Parliament (MPs) and MLAs of Bareilly to not aid her father Rajesh Misra syaing that he wanted to murder her and the husband.
In the video, Sakshi Mishra has also told her father to let her live her life. The woman warned that if anything happens to her or her husband, she would do something that would consequently put him behind bars.
Dalit, meaning “broken/scattered” in Sanskrit and Hindi, is a term mostly used for the ethnic groups in India that have been kept depressed by subjecting them to being labeled, untouchables.