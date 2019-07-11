She also claimed that their were threats to her life from her father, brother and an associate, and urged the Bareilly senior superintendent of police to extend security and a helping hand to help them out of the predicament.

Sakshi Misra has also appealed to the Member of Parliament (MPs) and MLAs of Bareilly to not aid her father Rajesh Misra syaing that he wanted to murder her and the husband.

In the video, Sakshi Mishra has also told her father to let her live her life. The woman warned that if anything happens to her or her husband, she would do something that would consequently put him behind bars.

Dalit, meaning “broken/scattered” in Sanskrit and Hindi, is a term mostly used for the ethnic groups in India that have been kept depressed by subjecting them to being labeled, untouchables.