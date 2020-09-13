MNA’s husband thrashes additional session judge in Islamabad

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Husband of the National Assembly (NA) Member Abida Raja on Sunday thrashed Additional Session Judge Malik Jahangir at Shahra-e-Dastoor in Islamabad, ARY NEWS reported.

A video shared on social media showed that a verbal brawl at a petrol pump near the Foreign Office building in Islamabad turned into a violent incident.


It showed a man, later identified as MNA’s husband-Chaudhry Khurrum, coming out from his vehicle in a rage and indulging in a verbal brawl with the driver of another vehicle at the filling station.

He was later seen thrashing Additional Session Judge Malik Jahangir multiple times before gunshots could be heard in the background.

The additional session judge was shifted to PIMS hospital where medical examination found that he suffered from a fracture in his leg.

Read More: Islamabad police arrest four dacoits involved in sub-inspector’s killing

PTI MPA Abida Raja has claimed that they were fired upon as they reached the fuel station. “We do not know as to who opened the fire and conveyed the incident to the local police,” she said adding that the police took her husband and the man who opened fire to the station.

On the other hand, Additional Session Judge Malik Jahangir said that he was refueling his vehicle at a petrol pump when suddenly someone started to beat him up before he could understand anything.

“I also suffered minor facial injuries in the attack,” he said.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that both sides have submitted a written agreement to the police to defer the matter without launching any legal proceeding for a day.

According to sources, the husband of the MNA and the additional session judge have assured the police to defer the launch of any legal proceedings against each other for a day.

