PESHAWAR: Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) leader and Member of National Assembly Munir Khan Orakzai has died of a heart attack on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

He suffered a heart stroke last night and rushed to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

A lawmaker from Kurram district also contracted coronavirus on April 24.

Last month, during a National Assembly session, Orakzai, fell to the floor and was immediately taken out of the house.

His funeral prayers will be offered at his native village today at 3:00 pm.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders have condoled the death of Munir Orakzai.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also expressed his sorrow over the death of MNA Munir Khan Orakzai.

Orakzai was elected as a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from Kurram district.

Previously, he was a member of the National Assembly from 2002 to 2013. He also served as the Parliamentary Leader of FATA between 2002 and 2013.

