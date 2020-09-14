Web Analytics
MNA’s husband booked in case, judge suspended over Islamabad row

ISLAMABAD: Police on Monday booked the husband of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Abida Raja in a case under charges of assault against an additional session judge of Islamabad court Jahangir Awan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, they have registered a case citing the medical report of the assistant session judge. “We have arrested an accused Bilal,” a spokesman for the Islamabad police said as they search for the husband of the MNA.

On the other hand, the judge was also suspended by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier in the day. A notification for his suspension from the post was issued by the Registrar of the IHC.

It is pertinent to mention here that the husband of the PTI MNA Abida Raja on Sunday thrashed Additional Session Judge Malik Jahangir at Shahra-e-Dastoor in Islamabad.


A video shared on social media showed that a verbal brawl at a petrol pump near the Foreign Office building in Islamabad turned into a violent incident.

It showed a man, later identified as MNA’s husband-Chaudhry Khurrum, coming out from his vehicle in a rage and indulging in a verbal brawl with the driver of another vehicle at the filling station.

He was later seen thrashing Additional Session Judge Malik Jahangir multiple times before gunshots could be heard in the background.

The additional session judge was shifted to PIMS hospital where medical examination found that he suffered from a fracture in his leg.

