Three more mobile phone manufacturing plants to be set up in country: minister

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar on Saturday announced that three more smartphone manufacturing plants will be set up in the country soon, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in Lahore today, Hammad Azhar said that a smartphone manufacturing plant set up in Lahore will produce 6 million handsets annually.

The minister maintained that an increase in smartphones’ production will result in a decrease in the prices of smartphone handsets. He said that the government has taken steps to curb smuggling of smartphones.

Responding to a question, Hammad Azhar said that the coronavirus was spreading at a fast pace and urged the people to follow safety precautions and get inoculated against the virus.

Last year on August 22, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar had said South Korean tech giant Samsung was considering setting up a “smartphone assembly plant in Pakistan”.

The minister had said that in a tweet after meeting with Samsung Pakistan MD and CEO. He had said that smartphone production in Pak was multiplying following DIRBS implementation and Mobile Policy launched recently.

“Met with the Samsung Pakistan MD and CEO. They appreciated both policies and are now actively considering setting up a smartphone assembly plant in Pakistan,” he had tweeted.

