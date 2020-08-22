Samsung mulls setting up smartphone assembly plant in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar on Saturday said South Korean tech giant Samsung was considering setting up a “smartphone assembly plant in Pakistan”.

Smartphone production in Pak is multiplying following DIRBS implementation and Mobile Policy launched recently.

The minister said this in a tweet after meeting with Samsung Pakistan MD and CEO. He said that smartphone production in Pak is multiplying following DIRBS implementation and Mobile Policy launched recently.

“Met with the Samsung Pakistan MD and CEO. They appreciated both policies and are now actively considering setting up a smartphone assembly plant in Pakistan,” he tweeted.

Pakistan had approved its first-ever mobile device manufacturing policy in June 2020.

According to the declaration of Ministry of Industries and Production, the mobile device manufacturing policy had been approved by the federal cabinet which was prepared with the consultations of concerned stakeholders and Engineering Development Board.

The legislation will help the authorities to stop the mobile phone smuggling in the country besides creating opportunities for the local engineers and localisation of mobile phone parts.

