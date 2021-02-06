Bid to smuggle 103 mobile phones foiled at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: The Civil Aviation (CAA) Authorities on Saturday thwarted a smuggling bid at Bacha Khan International airport, Peshawar, ARY News reported.

According to airport sources, 103 expensive mobile phones were recovered from a passenger named Zeeshan Ali who landed at Peshawar airport from Sharjah. The passenger deliberately left his bag near the conveyor counter after his arrival, sources added.

The bag was checked by the CAA authorities after suspiciousness and found 103 expensive cell phones. The passenger was taken into custody with the help of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and later was handed over to the customs for further investigation.

In a separate action, last year in the month of September, Customs authorities had recovered smuggled clothes worth millions of rupees in Karachi.

The customs preventive anti-smuggling organization in raids in Karachi recovered non-duty paid clothes of 45000kg.

The raids were conducted at godowns situated in Lyari, Metha Dar, and Mandir Wali Gali. The value of recovered clothes is said to be Rs120 million.

