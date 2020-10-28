ISLAMABAD: In a move towards ensuring the provision of speedy justice in the country, the nation-wide model courts on Wednesday decided 541 cases in a single day, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the model criminal trial courts decided 49 cases of murder and 83 cases of narcotics.

Two of the accused were sentenced to death while four received life imprisonment besides over 34-year imprisonment for 24 accused. A collective fine of over Rs 2.5 million was imposed on them.

Moreover, the model civil appellate courts also decided 170 family, rent appeal, and civil cases. In these cases, 66 accused were collectively punished for over 24 years besides imposing a fine of Rs 161,598.

It is pertinent to mention here that model courts started functioning from 15 July 2019 and during a briefing to the former Chief Justice of Pakistan in November 2019, it was informed that during a brief period of 88 days the civil appellate courts decided a record number of 19,316 cases, likewise model trial magistrate courts have decided 18,908 cases besides recording statements of 39906 witnesses.

Read More: Model courts decide 507 murder, drug cases in two days

It was briefed that there were 26 jurisdictions where all four categories of civil appeals, civil revisions, family and rent appeals have been decided and pendency is reduced to zero by the model civil appellate courts.

There are five jurisdictions where the trial magistrate courts have decided all the pending criminal cases.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa at that time said that these courts materialized the vision of expeditious and inexpensive justice as envisaged in the country’s constitution, which otherwise was just a dream before the establishment of such courts.

Comments

comments