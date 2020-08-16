Moderate rainfall expected in Karachi today

KARACHI: The metropolis is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall today (Sunday) under the influence of new monsoon spell which has entered Karachi Saturday tonight, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said that there is no chance of heavy rainfall in Karachi as a low-pressure system from the Bay of Bengal is currently present in interior Sindh.

Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Thatta, Mirpurkhas received rain and thunderstorms on Saturday night, said the Met department and added that the rain will continue to lash interior Sindh areas during upcoming 24 hours.

Meanwhile, light rain, drizzle was reported in various areas of Karachi on Saturday night.

The areas which received drizzle, light rain include II Chundrigar Road, Airport, Orangi, Federal B Area, Clifton, Defence, Saddar, Gulistan-e-Johar and other areas of the city.

The weather in Karachi will remain partly cloudy today, while the maximum temperature can soar upto 37-degree centigrade. 70% humidity was recorded in the morning.

However, rain-wind-thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south-eastern Sindh and Kashmir.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh yesterday had asked the Karachi administration to prepare for another rain spell in the city from August 15.

In an urgent handout conveyed to the Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, the PDMA Sindh has warned the authorities of another rain spell in the city from 15 to 17 August.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the previous monsoon spell, 21 people were reportedly killed in three days of rain in the metropolis.

The fourth spell of monsoon in Karachi and other parts of Sindh had left a trail of havoc.

At least 39 people died from electrocution in the city during four monsoon rain spells in the last 35 days, according to a report by Edhi Foundation.

