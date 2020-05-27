Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Modi Govt in India becoming threat to neighboring countries: PM Khan

modi government PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said Hindutva Supremacist Modi government in India is becoming a threat to neighboring countries.

In series of tweets on Wednesday, the prime minister said India is having border conflict with Pakistan, China and Nepal. Pakistan is threatened with false flag operation from Indian side, he added.

PM Khan said all this is happening after illegal annexation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir which is a war crime under 4th Geneva Convention and laying claim to Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

 Imran Khan said he has always maintained the fascist Modi government is not only a threat to India’s minorities by relegating them to 2nd class citizens’ status, but also threat to regional peace.

Read more: Pakistan has nothing to do with China-India stand-off: FM Qureshi

Tensions between both China and India reached high when Beijing captured a group of Indian army personnel that violated the Line of Control in Sikkim and Ladakh.

The Indian army that openly oppresses the unarmed Kashmiris has suddenly become a deer caught in headlights.

China says India is constructing illegal defense-related structures near the Galwan Valley and reportedly, the Chinese army captured a group of Indian army personnel but later released them.

Indian media has released pictures in which it can be seen that the Chinese Army now occupies areas previously controlled by India. The recent tensions began on May 5, when Indian and Chinese troops came face to face on the eastern Ladakh border.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Seven plane crash victims identified via DNA process

Health

Plasma Therapy: Four COVID-19 patients recovered in Hyderabad

Pakistan

26 employees of DHQ hospital Abbottabad test positive for coronavirus

Pakistan

699 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Sindh: Murad Ali Shah


ARY NEWS URDU