Modi Govt in India becoming threat to neighboring countries: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said Hindutva Supremacist Modi government in India is becoming a threat to neighboring countries.

In series of tweets on Wednesday, the prime minister said India is having border conflict with Pakistan, China and Nepal. Pakistan is threatened with false flag operation from Indian side, he added.

PM Khan said all this is happening after illegal annexation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir which is a war crime under 4th Geneva Convention and laying claim to Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

All this after illegal annexation of IOJK, a war crime under 4th Geneva Convention, & laying claim to AJK. I have always maintained the fascist Modi Govt is not only a threat to India’s minorities by relegating them to 2nd class citizens’ status, but also threat to regional peace — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 27, 2020

Imran Khan said he has always maintained the fascist Modi government is not only a threat to India’s minorities by relegating them to 2nd class citizens’ status, but also threat to regional peace.

Read more: Pakistan has nothing to do with China-India stand-off: FM Qureshi

Tensions between both China and India reached high when Beijing captured a group of Indian army personnel that violated the Line of Control in Sikkim and Ladakh.

The Indian army that openly oppresses the unarmed Kashmiris has suddenly become a deer caught in headlights.

China says India is constructing illegal defense-related structures near the Galwan Valley and reportedly, the Chinese army captured a group of Indian army personnel but later released them.

Indian media has released pictures in which it can be seen that the Chinese Army now occupies areas previously controlled by India. The recent tensions began on May 5, when Indian and Chinese troops came face to face on the eastern Ladakh border.

Comments

comments