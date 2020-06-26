Modi leading India on a suicidal path: Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf on Friday talking exclusively to ARY said that Kashmiris under the Indian occupation were facing the greatest odds and bearing insurmountable human rights violations.

SAPM Yusuf detailed that more than 13,000 Kashmiris were currently in various jails of India awaiting justice and/or freedom.

He also said that a Hitler is currently ruling India with an iron fist and inflicting genocide on innocent Muslims in the land.

Moeed Yusuf said that India was being condemned world over for its aggressive overtures while western media is consistently highlighting the atrocities being suffered by Kashmiris at the hand of Indians.

“Modi government is taking India down a suicidal path, BJP government even stooped as low as to juxtaposing coronavirus to their local Muslim minority,” said Moeed Yusuf.

“American Presidential candidate is on record for highlighting Indian atrocities against Kashmiris, India has consistently disparaged all international laws and treaties with complete impunity,” added Yusuf.

In conclusion SAPM Yusuf added that India has deprived Kashmir from basic healthcare during a global pandemic which should be taken note of and acted against by the international human rights organisations.

