Moeed Yusuf urges International relief organisations to gain access into Occupied Kashmir

Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning, Moeed Yusuf addressed a conference on Indian Occupied Kashmir in London on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to details, SAPM Moeed Yusuf stressed that the world powers needed to take note and initiate an inquiry into continued human rights violations in the besieged lands of Jammu and Kashmir.

Yusuf said that India was using the global coronavirus pandemic as a veil to hide their wrongdoings and barbarism in Kashmir.

He said that the issue of coronavirus spreading in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir needed thorough examination because the lack of resources and healthcare facilities in the land locked region were by design.

Moeed Yusuf urged International Relief Authorities to make their way into the region and carry out medical relief activities which are a dire need of the people suffering in the disputed territory.

He said that India was tarnishing the Geneva Convention treaty and implored organisations like Doctors Without Borders, Red Cross and others to demand access into Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

