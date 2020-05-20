Pakistan welcomes OIC statement on new Kashmir domicile rules

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday welcomed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) statement in which it strongly condemned and rejected India’s illegal actions to redefine domicile rules to alter Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s demography.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui said the country terms the move “Settlement Colonialist” against the OIC and UN resolutions, Geneva convention, international and humanitarian law.

Quoting the OIC statement, she said, since 5 Aug last year, India, despite widespread international condemnation from the United Nations, OIC and other human rights bodies has been continuing to pursue systematic persecution of Kashmiri Muslims through vicious political, economic and communication blockade in Occupied Kashmir.

#Pakistan welcomes @OIC_IPHRC statement, strongly condemning & rejecting Indian Govt’s illegal actions to redefine domicile rules to alter IoJ&K demographic & terms it ‘Settlement Colonialism’ against @OIC_OCI,UNSC resolutions,4th GENCONV, int’l human rights/humanitarian law.1/2 pic.twitter.com/WJdGywwt1C — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) May 20, 2020

The spokesperson said Pakistan also welcomes OIC statement, expressing deep concern over Indian unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 subsequent measures to alter demographics of occupied Kashmir and called on the international community to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per UNSC resolutions & aspirations of Kashmiri people.

In its statement, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned India’s news domicile law in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), terming it a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

“The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has been following with deep concern the unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 and subsequent measures to alter the demographics of and undermine the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” read the official statement

