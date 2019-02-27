‘Modi’s lying’: dead Indian soldier’s mother rubbishes ‘surgical strike’ claim

Mother of an Indian soldier who died in Pulwama attack has rubbished Modi-led Indian government’s claim of a ‘surgical strike’ within Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Speaking to Indian journalists, the sobbing woman says that the entire Indian narrative of a so-called surgical strike was ‘fake’.

“This is fake; they haven’t done anything in Pakistan, there’s not a single photo of anyone who was killed in attack”, she says while referring to India’s violation of Pakistan’s airspace on Tuesday and the subsequent attack.

She goes on to demand proofs from Indian government regarding the veracity of their claims.

Read More: Pakistanis make memes to troll India over false surgical strike claim

The false claims explained

In the wee hours of February 26, Indian aircraft intruded the LoC near Muzaffarabad sector, however they scrambled back following timely response from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor informed in a tweet, Indian Air Force violated the LoC and the prompt response from the Pakistan Air Force compelled Indian jets to go back.

Comments

comments